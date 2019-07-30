FLOWER, Ashley:
On 29 July 2019, peacefully at Waikato Hospital. In her 92nd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Albie. Treasured Mum of Paulette and Duncan; Geoffrey and Sharon; Jacqui and Graeme; John and Jane; Richard; Sue and Greg. Adored Nana of 16 grandchildren and Nana Ashley to her 23 great- grandchildren. Companion of Colin (deceased).
'To the world you were
just someone, to us you
were the world.'
A service to celebrate Mum's life will be held at Woodlands Estate, 42 Whitikau Road, Gordonton, on Friday 2 August, at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinson's New Zealand, online at
www.parkinsons.org.nz or left at the service. All correspondence to the Flower family, C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240.
Published in Waikato Times from July 30 to July 31, 2019