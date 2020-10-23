ATKINS, Arthur (Eric):

Late of Oparau. Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital on 21st October 2020, aged 94 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Phyllis for 70 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Valerie and Adrian Everaarts, Ken and Trish, Pam and the late Ken Bryan, Philip and Mary. Cherished and much loved Pop of 18 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Eric's life will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu, on Wednesday, 28th October 2020, at 11.00am, followed by burial at the Te Awamutu Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Awamutu St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Atkins family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.

