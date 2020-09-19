Arnoldus BEKX

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arnoldus BEKX.
Service Information
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Sep. 24, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary
Grey Street
Hamilton East
View Map
Death Notice

BEKX,
Arnoldus Franciscus (Arie):
On 17 September 2020, in his 92nd year. Dearly loved husband of the late Barbara. Much loved father of Tony, Jacky, Patrice, Peter (deceased) and their families. Loved Opa of Nikolai, Olivia, Milly & Winter and Great-Opa of Arie and Pia. A Requiem Mass will be held at the Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Grey Street, Hamilton East, on Thursday 24th September at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. Correspondence to Tony Bekx, PO Box 4255, Hamilton East.

logo
Published in Waikato Times from Sept. 19 to Sept. 23, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.