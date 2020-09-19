BEKX,
Arnoldus Franciscus (Arie):
On 17 September 2020, in his 92nd year. Dearly loved husband of the late Barbara. Much loved father of Tony, Jacky, Patrice, Peter (deceased) and their families. Loved Opa of Nikolai, Olivia, Milly & Winter and Great-Opa of Arie and Pia. A Requiem Mass will be held at the Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Grey Street, Hamilton East, on Thursday 24th September at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. Correspondence to Tony Bekx, PO Box 4255, Hamilton East.
Published in Waikato Times from Sept. 19 to Sept. 23, 2020