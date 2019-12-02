ETHEREDGE, Arina Frances
(Ari) (nee McCarthy):
Peacefully at North Shore Hospital after a short illness, with family present, on Friday 29 November, 2019. Loving wife and best friend of Ralph. Much loved mother of Deborah and Murray, Paul and Pono, and Sarina and Glen. Loving Nana and Great-Nan.
Forever In Our Hearts
Funeral Prayers will be held at The Pakiri Church, Pakiri River Road, Pakiri on Thursday, 5 December at 11.00am followed by interment at Omaha Marae.
Jason Morrison
Funeral Services
FDANZ Warkworth
Published in Waikato Times on Dec. 2, 2019