Arina ETHEREDGE

  • "Ralph and families our thoughts are with you all during..."
  • "To our darling Ralph, we offer all our sympathy mate, we're..."
  • "To Dear Ralph and Family. I read of Rena's death with so..."
    - Sue and Paul Ravlich
Service Information
Prayer Service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 a.m.
The Pakiri Church
Pakiri River Road
Pakiri
Death Notice

ETHEREDGE, Arina Frances
(Ari) (nee McCarthy):
Peacefully at North Shore Hospital after a short illness, with family present, on Friday 29 November, 2019. Loving wife and best friend of Ralph. Much loved mother of Deborah and Murray, Paul and Pono, and Sarina and Glen. Loving Nana and Great-Nan.
Forever In Our Hearts
Funeral Prayers will be held at The Pakiri Church, Pakiri River Road, Pakiri on Thursday, 5 December at 11.00am followed by interment at Omaha Marae.
Published in Waikato Times on Dec. 2, 2019
