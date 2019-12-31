KROON,
Arie Gysbert (Bert):
We are deeply saddened by the passing of Bert after a short battle with cancer. Beloved father of Helen and Joshua, Martin and Sasha and Heather and Timothy. Adored Grandpa of Lily, Trixie, Macey, Goldie, Amber, Nathan and Naomi. Late husband of Carolyn. A celebration of Bert's life will be held at the Greenwood Chapel, Hamilton Park Cemetery, 395 Morrinsville Rd, on Friday 3rd January at 2.00pm, followed by burial. All communications to the Kroon family may be sent to PO Box 4449, Hamilton East 3247.
Published in Waikato Times on Dec. 31, 2019