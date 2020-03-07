EVANS, Archie William:
29.02.2020 at 12.35pm
Baby Archie was born sleeping at almost 20 weeks into the loving arms of his parents, Rob Evans & Sally Ford. Archie was the youngest of 6 brothers, Jordan, Tyran, Braedyn, Carter & Olly. From the bottom of our very broken hearts we would like to thank all the staff, doctors, midwives and everyone involved in helping us make memories with our baby during his passing at Waikato Hospital.
Twinkle Twinkle Archie star
We miss you our baby star x
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 7, 2020