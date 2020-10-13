REDFERN,
Anthony John (Tony):
On 12 October 2020, peacefully at home with Scott and Jill by his side, aged 72 years. Cherished and dearly loved partner of Jill. Much loved father & father-in-law of Michelle, Scott & Karen. Grandad of Daniel and loved 'Tony' of Aimee, Elle, Miley and Lenox. A service for Tony will be held at Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton, on Thursday, 15 October 2020, at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to St John Ambulance Association, Private Bag, 3215, Hamilton 3240, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Redfern family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 13, 2020