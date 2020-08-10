RATCLIFFE, Anthony Ewen:
Surrounded by family and friends, on Friday 7 August 2020, aged 74 years. Dearly loved husband of Vicky. Much loved Dad of Sharon, Lois, Romina, Michala, Antony, Gabrial, and Poloma. Beloved Grandad of all his grandchildren. Many thanks to the wonderful team at Waikato Hospital for their outstanding care of Tony. A celebration of Tony's life will be held at Hamilton Gardens Pavilion, Hungerford Crescent, on Thursday 13 August 2020 at 11.00am, after which Tony will be laid to rest in Ngaruawahia Cemetery at 2.30pm. This service will be live steamed, follow this link to view
https://iframe.dacast.com/b/139405/c/560561
Published in Waikato Times from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020