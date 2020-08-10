Anthony RATCLIFFE

Guest Book
  • "You was a great man and great friend to me and my family..."
    - Jan Keen
  • "My condolence to Vicky and Tony's family with the sad loss..."
    - Jan Keen
  • "tony will be missed his love of the CIRCUS and the people ,..."
    - kim gartner
  • "Sorry to hear of Tony's passing my thoughts are with you..."
Service Information
Pellows Funeral Directors & Advisors
138 Grey St
Hamilton, Waikato
078565129
Death Notice

RATCLIFFE, Anthony Ewen:
Surrounded by family and friends, on Friday 7 August 2020, aged 74 years. Dearly loved husband of Vicky. Much loved Dad of Sharon, Lois, Romina, Michala, Antony, Gabrial, and Poloma. Beloved Grandad of all his grandchildren. Many thanks to the wonderful team at Waikato Hospital for their outstanding care of Tony. A celebration of Tony's life will be held at Hamilton Gardens Pavilion, Hungerford Crescent, on Thursday 13 August 2020 at 11.00am, after which Tony will be laid to rest in Ngaruawahia Cemetery at 2.30pm. This service will be live steamed, follow this link to view
https://iframe.dacast.com/b/139405/c/560561
Published in Waikato Times from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.