PAINTING,
Anthony Michael (Tony):
On Friday February 14, 2020, Tony passed away peacefully at home aged 75 years. Beloved husband of 46 years to Helen. Much loved father and father-in-law to Catherine and John, Anna and Andrew. Loved grandfather to his five precious grandchildren: Ruth, Andrew, Samuel, Shanae and Tamara.
"Goodbye Braveheart."
A celebration of Tony's life will be held at St Francis Church, Hillcrest on Thursday February 20, 2020 at 10.30am. All communications to the Painting family, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216 FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020