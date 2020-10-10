Anthony HASZARD

Service Information
Taumarunui Funeral Services Ltd
34 Huia St
Taumarunui , Manawatu-Wanganui
078957420
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Death Notice

HASZARD, Anthony
Chadwick Morpeth (Chad):
Regtl No 381209 Lance Corporal
Lodge 2221 EC Te Awamutu
Despite his extraordinary resilience, Chad passed away at home in Taumarunui with family and friends at his side on Friday 9th October 2020, aged 74 years. Dearly loved husband of Porie. Beloved father of Simone and Rachel, and grandfather to Josh, Hayden, Zach and Toby. Thanks to the staff on Ward 7, the Oncology & Urology team at Waikato Hospital, and the District Nursing team in Taumarunui. A Service to celebrate Chad's life will be held at Taumarunui Funeral Services Chapel, 34 Huia St, Tuesday, 13th October, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Communications to the Haszard family, 56 Porou Street, Taumarunui 3920.
Taumarunui Funeral
Services FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 10, 2020
