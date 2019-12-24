EDSER, Anthony (Steve):
Passed away suddenly on 22 December 2019, aged 74 years. Dearly loved friend of Anne Smith. Loved father of Shona and Damon, the late Michael and the late Cameron. Loved grandad. Thank you to the staff at Radius Kensington for their care. A Requiem Mass for Anthony will be held at St Columba's Catholic Church, 50 Rifle Range Road, Dinsdale, Hamilton, on Saturday 28th December 2019 at 11.00am. No flowers please at the families request. All correspondence to the Edser family, C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240.
Published in Waikato Times on Dec. 24, 2019