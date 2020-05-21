van BOMMEL,

Anthonia Margaretha "Toni":

Peacefully at home on 19 May 2020, aged 84 years. Beloved wife of the late Jan. Much loved Mum of Erik, Ange and Judith. Loved Step-Mum of Helena, Marina & Len, John & Raewyn. Caring Oma of 11 and Oma-Oma of 17.

"Dearly missed by all

who knew her".

A Requiem Mass will be held on Saturday 23 May 2020. Attendance strictly by invite only, due to Covid-19. The Evening Rosary will be held at 6.00pm, on Friday 22nd May, at St Joseph's Catholic Church, 1 Victoria Avenue, Morrinsville. In lieu of flowers, donations will be gratefully received to the Cancer Society, & may be left in the foyer at the church. All communications to the van Bommel family, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.





