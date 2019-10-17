MIDDLETON,

Annie Martha (née Jones):

Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital on Monday 14 October 2019, aged 88. Dearly cherished wife of the late Allen, Keith Clifford (dec) and Rex Alley (dec). Much loved Mum and mother-in-law of Beverley (dec), Bruce & Clara (dec), Judith & Gary, Katherine & Ron, Murray & Anita, Maureen & Michael, and Alison & Warren. An amazing grandma and great-grandma of many. In preference to flowers a donation may be made to St John Ambulance and left at the service. All message to the Middleton Family, c/- P.O. Box 4449, Hamilton 3247. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Annie's life to be held at The White Rose Chapel, 75 Cook Street, Hamilton East, on Saturday 19 October at 10.30am. After which Annie will be laid to rest with Allen in the Chestnut Lawn Hamilton Park Cemetery.





