HUNTER,
Annie Mary (Mary):
Passed away with family at her side at Cascades Home and Hospital on 20th July 2019 after a long battle bravely borne. Aged 74 years. Beloved wife for 52 years of Frank. Loved Mum of Tanya & Phil, Nicci & Colin. Cherished Grandmother "Me-Me" of Holly. A celebration of Mary's life will take place at Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Hamilton, on Thursday 25th July at 2.00pm. All communications for the Hunter family may be posted c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in Waikato Times on July 22, 2019