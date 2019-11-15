Annie BELL (2001 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Wee Annie, the last time I saw you, was at Tessa's 1st..."
    - Shannon Johnston
Service Information
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Te Kotahitanga Marae
Otewa Rd
Otorohanga
View Map
Death Notice

BELL, Annie Pareumuroa:
Sunrise 26.09.2001
to sunset 12.11.2019
Beloved daughter of Hinekura Holland and Charles Bell. Adored sister of Tawera, Taupoki, Tiare, Te Raukura, Cassidy, Hinekura Charlie. Our angel and her many claimed siblings. Always and forever loved. Funeral service will be held at Te Kotahitanga Marae, Otewa Rd, Otorohanga, on Saturday 16th November 2019 at 11.00am.
David PSALM 23:
2. He leadeth me beside the still waters. 3. He restoreth my soul. He leadeth me in the path of righteousness. 6. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life and i will dwell in the house of the LORD for ever.
VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.