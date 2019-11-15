BELL, Annie Pareumuroa:

Sunrise 26.09.2001

to sunset 12.11.2019

Beloved daughter of Hinekura Holland and Charles Bell. Adored sister of Tawera, Taupoki, Tiare, Te Raukura, Cassidy, Hinekura Charlie. Our angel and her many claimed siblings. Always and forever loved. Funeral service will be held at Te Kotahitanga Marae, Otewa Rd, Otorohanga, on Saturday 16th November 2019 at 11.00am.

David PSALM 23:

2. He leadeth me beside the still waters. 3. He restoreth my soul. He leadeth me in the path of righteousness. 6. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life and i will dwell in the house of the LORD for ever.

VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ



