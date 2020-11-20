RICHARDS, Anne:
Passed away at Selwyn St Andrews, Cambridge, on Wednesday, 18th November 2020, with her sister by her side. Aged 85 years. Loved daughter of the late Mary & Hugh Richards. Loved twin sister of Mary and sister to the late Hugh, Arthur, Peter, Sam and Gerard. Special thanks to the staff at Selwyn St Andrews, Cambridge, for taking such good care of Anne. A Requiem Mass for Ann will be held at St Peter's Catholic Church, Anzac Street, Cambridge, on Monday,23rd November 2020 at 10.30am, followed by the burial at The Hautapu Public Cemetery. All communications to The Richards Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 20, 2020