NORTHCOTT,
Anne Elizabeth:
On October 18, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Allan, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Lorayne, Jeffrey and Nina; adored Nana of Shane, Jody; Catherine, and Matthew; proud great-grandmother of Damien; loved sister of Don Taylor, and the late Daphne Moxon, and their families. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Anne Northcott, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Service for Anne will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Christchurch, on Thursday, October 22, at 6.00pm. Alternatively, to watch a livestream of the service go to lambandhayward.co.nz/obituaries and click on the link in Anne's obituary.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 21, 2020