Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020
2:00 p.m.
MACDONALD, Anne Rae
(née Colquhoun):
30.11.1938 - 23.10.2020
Beloved wife of the late Ewan. Cherished mother to Hugh, Elle and Deanna. Adored grandmother and great-grandmother to Greg, Charlie and Emelia; Lara and Dan; Grant, Izzy, Thomas & Charlotte; Alyx, Corey, Zach & Dalton.
Her song may have ended, but her melody will linger on with all of us.
A celebration of Anne's life will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra Street, Te Awamutu, on Thursday, 29th October at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Waikato would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications please to the Macdonald family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 26, 2020
