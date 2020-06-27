HODGKINSON, Anne:
Passed away peacefully on 25 June 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife and partner of Peter. Very much loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael, Anne-Marie & Stuart, Angela, Robert & Helen, Paul & Lucia. Much loved Nana of her 7 grandchildren.
At peace with Jesus.
A Requiem Mass for Anne will be celebrated at St Paul's Catholic Church, cnr Great South Road and Belt Street, Ngaruawahia, on Tuesday 30 June at 1.00pm, followed by burial at Taupiri Cemetery.
Published in Waikato Times on June 27, 2020