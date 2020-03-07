Anne EDMEADES (1946 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne EDMEADES.
Service Information
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Central North Island Kindergarten Assn Conference Centre
6 Glenshea Street
Putaruru
View Map
Death Notice

EDMEADES, Anne:
12.9.1946 - 28.2.2020
Wife of Royce Edmeades, mother of Megan and Wayne, Nanna of Stasia, Chevy and Dakota, and Frankie the dog. Loved sister of Julia (passed), Wendy, Carol, Margaret (Australia), Robyn and Peter (NZ). Anne died suddenly while on holiday visiting family in Western Australia. A memorial service for Anne will be held on Sunday 15 March 2020, at 1.00pm, at the Central North Island Kindergarten Assn Conference Centre, 6 Glenshea Street, Putaruru.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 7, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.