EDMEADES, Anne:
12.9.1946 - 28.2.2020
Wife of Royce Edmeades, mother of Megan and Wayne, Nanna of Stasia, Chevy and Dakota, and Frankie the dog. Loved sister of Julia (passed), Wendy, Carol, Margaret (Australia), Robyn and Peter (NZ). Anne died suddenly while on holiday visiting family in Western Australia. A memorial service for Anne will be held on Sunday 15 March 2020, at 1.00pm, at the Central North Island Kindergarten Assn Conference Centre, 6 Glenshea Street, Putaruru.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 7, 2020