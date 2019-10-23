GIES, Anna Maria
Theodora (Annie):
Passed away peacefully in her 90th year. Beloved wife of Frans (Frank), and much loved Mum of Frank, Angeline, Eddy and the late Edward. Beloved Grandmother of seven and Great-Grandmother of five. Much loved by all her family in Holland. Mum and best friend of Angie and Dylan.
"Rest in peace
courageous lady"
Annie's private farewell has taken place. All communications to the Gies Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 23, 2019