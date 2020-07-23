Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann NICHOLAS. View Sign Service Information Nelson Family Mortuary 4780 N University Ave Provo , UT 84604 (801)-405-7444 Death Notice



NICHOLAS,

Ann Krishna Reti:

Aged 69 years, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on July 16, 2020. Otherwise known as Kris, Krishna, Krissy, Aunty Krissy, or her favorite, Mamma; our Mum was born on April 14, 1951 in Kawhia, New Zealand to Elsie Ouida Anderson Reti and James New Year Reti as the fourth child of eight. She spent most of her early years in Hamilton, New Zealand, and attended Hamilton East Primary School, and then Peach Grove Intermediate. She attended Church College of New Zealand, where she formed many precious friendships that lasted even until today. Mum met her sweetheart Joseph Micheal Tio Nicholas as he was walking through a park on his way home from work, after they were eyeing each other on the city bus. They were married on August 16, 1969, then sealed in the New Zealand temple on December 24, 1971. They raised their family in the Temple View community near the New Zealand temple and CCNZ, before emigrating to the United States in 1980. They eventually settled in Orem, Utah, where she became a dental assistant and later a dental assistant instructor at Provo College. Mum was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and held many callings within the stake and ward. She loved the opportunities to work hard alongside her neighbors and friends. Her favorite calling was working in the nursery with the sweet little ones. Her faith in God, the Gospel, and the Atonement carried her and her family through numerous difficulties, and through the last few months of her life. She loved to play the ukulele, to write letters and journal. She enjoyed a good conversation, moko (grandchild) cuddles, attending moko's school events, and taking care of her family. She especially loved kaimoana (seafood) fresh from the ocean. Her children and moko were her life, and though we encouraged her to move back "home", she refused to leave her family.

She is survived by her sweetheart and husband Joe, and their children: Mark Nicholas, Cary J (Amanda) Nicholas, Gabriel Nicholas, Tammy (Greg) Annis, and Sarah Nicholas; siblings Ouida Mills, Ora (Hinja) Reti Poto, Rina (Richie) Reti, Douglas "Bob" (Sheryll) Reti, and Sheryl (George) Ferguson; and numerous beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Jim and Elsie, her baby older brother Jimmy, and baby sister Naomi.

Mum's service will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Nelson Family Mortuary (4780 N University Ave, Provo, UT 84604). A viewing will be held that morning from 9.00-10.45am, and the funeral service at 11.00am. Mum will be interred at Orem City Cemetery (1520 N 800 E, Orem, UT 84097) immediately after the service. Following the interment, a late lunch will be provided by the Park 5th Relief Society at the SCERA Park main pavilion (600 S State Street, Orem, UT). The pavilion is next to the pool. We welcome those who wish to attend.

Due to COVID concerns, we respectfully request that those who attend follow health recommendations regarding masks and social distancing. Our family respects our kaumatua (elders), whanau (family), friends and your health and expect the same.

Those who cannot attend due to distance, travel restrictions, or health concerns, we welcome you to join us via a link to a live webcast at



