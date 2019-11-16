

CAVE, Ann Mary:

Passed away on the 17th November 1996. A dearly loved mum to Carron, a loved and respected mother-in-law to Michael and a most loved Nana to Nicholas, Matthew, Vanessa and Richard.

Regardless of the years that pass mum we still miss and love you from the bottom of our hearts. I see you in our children and wish you can see what great kids they have turned out to be.



You can never be replaced, love you mum.

Carron, Michael, Nick, Matt, Ness and Richard. Kia Kaha, love you



