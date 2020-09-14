STEWART,
Angus (Tom) Alexander:
Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 12 September 2020, aged 86 years. Loved husband of the late Maureen. Loved father of Jacki & Neil, Karen & Derk and Grant & Jacqui. Treasured grandad of Angus and partner Samantha, Tayla, Sam & Ahreen. Great grandad of Alfie. Dearly loved friend and travel companion of Bev.
"Sadly missed and always remembered.''
A celebration of Tom's life will be held at Woolertons Funeral Home Chapel, 8 Railside Place, Dinsdale, Hamilton on Wednesday 16 September 2020 at 11.30am. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Waikato would be appreciated and can be left at the service. Due to Covid 19 restrictions please register your wish to attend by phoning 07 8551878 or emailing [email protected]
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 14, 2020