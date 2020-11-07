WRAGGE, Andrew John:
12 August 1968 -
4 November 2020
Dearly loved and precious son of Ollie and the late Stewart. Treasured brother of Tori, brother-in-law of Mark Pearson and special Uncle to Tristram, Isaac and Hugo. Andrew will be sadly missed by his extended family.
Andrew you can now rest. You are back with your
best friend.
Be free, "Wai the Hek" beckons.
A celebration of Andrew's life will be held at home, 22 Parkwood Place, Huntington, on Saturday 14 November at 12noon. Communications to The Wragge family: 11 Miller Street, Point Chevalier, Auckland 1022.
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 7, 2020