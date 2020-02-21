Andrew WATSON

Service Information
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Trinity St Paul's Union Parish of Cambridge
Queen Street
Cambridge
Burial
Following Services
The Pukerimu Cemetery
Death Notice

WATSON,
Andrew John (Drew):
Very peacefully passed away at home with his family at his side on Wednesday, 19th February 2020. Aged 79 years. Dearly loved partner of Sue. Much loved father, father-in-law, and stepfather to Shayne & Bronwen, Diane & Mark, Simone & Cogs, Justin, Joanna & Mark, Vicki & Craig, Glen & Rachael. Adored Grandad to 14 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
"And there we be"
A Funeral Service for Drew will be held at Trinity St Paul's Union Parish of Cambridge, Queen Street, Cambridge, on Wednesday, 26th February 2020 at 11.00am, followed by the burial at The Pukerimu Cemetery. All communications to The Watson Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
