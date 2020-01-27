LOWE,
Andrew Victor George:
On January 25, 2020, passed away peacefully at Rhoda Read Hospital, Morrinsville, surrounded by his family, aged 67 years. Much loved husband of Maria. Loved father and father-in-law of Janine, Desiree, Austin, Aisha & Beau, Mercedes and Paris. Special Gong Gong to Jadis and Elio. A service for Andrew to celebrate his life will be held at Knox Presbyterian Church, Cnr Canada & Anderson Streets, Morrinsville, on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 10.30am. Please wear colour in celebration of Andrew's life. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Morrinsville St John Ambulance, 113 Anderson Street, Morrinsville 3300, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Lowe family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Jan. 27, 2020