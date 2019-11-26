ANDERSON,
Andrew Robert Laud:
Passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday 23 November 2019, after a long and courageous battle with illness. Much loved and loving husband of Nikki. Adored father of Jordan and Alahna. Loved son of Elaine and Michael. Cherished brother of Vivienne, Juliet and Mark. Andy will be sadly missed by his many friends and extended family. A celebration of Andy's life will be held at Sir Don Rowlands Centre, Mighty River Domain, 601 Maungatautari Road, Karapiro, on Friday 29 November at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers, Andy's family would appreciate donations to Hospice Waikato in his memory.
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 26, 2019