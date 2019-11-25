SINCLAIR,
Ana Perla (Pearl):
On 23 November 2019 at Waikato Hospital. Dearly loved wife to Bryan. Much loved mother and mother-in-law to Bryan and Kiri; and cherished Nana to Israel; and stepmum to Carmel and Darren and their families. "Your happiness and laughter will never be forgotten."
Requiem Mass for Pearl will be celebrated at the St Pius X Catholic Church SH1 Tokoroa on Thursday, 28 November at 11.00am followed by the interment at The Hamilton Park Lawn Cemetery, Newstead.
South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ
PO Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 25, 2019