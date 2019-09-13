KOROHEKE,
Amy Te Oranga:
At Te Kuiti Hospital, surrounded by her loving whanau, on 11th September 2019. Loving daughter, mum, sister, aunty, nan and friend to many. Currently lying in state at Te Keeti Marae, 95 – 97 Phillips Avenue, Otorohanga. A funeral service will take place on Saturday 14th September at 11.00am, to be followed by a private cremation. Our thanks to the wonderful, caring doctors, nurses and staff of Te Kuiti Hospital, Beattie Home Otorohanga and the Hillview Community Trust for your unstinting dedication and care of our Amy over the years.
Arohanui Kia Koutou.
