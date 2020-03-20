Amandeep SINGH

SINGH, Amandeep:
Living life to the fullest, Aman suddenly passed away on Monday 16th March 2020, aged 49. Aman was the beloved, son of Karamjit and Mindho, husband to Daljit and father to Anjena, Arjun and Amreeta. He lived life with love and friendship as a brother, uncle, friend, mentor and highly respected member of the community. A public service for Aman will be held at home at 180 Law Road, RD1, Hamilton, on Saturday 21st March 2020, at 10.30am.


Published in Waikato Times from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020
