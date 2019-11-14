Alwyn KLEIN

  • "Our thoughts are with you all on the loss of Keith Raewyn..."
  • "Condolences to the Klein families on the passing of Keith...."
  • "Wonderful memories of a great boss many years ago at NZ..."
    - Michelle dallas
Service Information
Twentymans Funeral Services Ltd
303A Port Rd
Whangamata, Waikato
078656884
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 p.m.
Whangamata Coastguard
619 Beach Road
Whangamata
KLEIN, Alwyn Keith (Keith):
Passed away as the result of an accident on 9th November 2019. Dearly loved husband and mate of Maralyn, loved and respected Dad of Warren and Deb, Dean and Jac, and the late Carl. Loved Poppa of Nina, Laura, Grace, Troy and Codi. A Celebration of Keith's life will be held at the Whangamata Coastguard premises, 619 Beach Road, Whangamata, on Saturday 16th November, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Whangamata Coastguard would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to 619 Beach Road, Whangamata.

Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 14, 2019
