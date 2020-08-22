Alma RIPPEY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alma RIPPEY.
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Matamata RSA
Ngaio St
Matamata
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Matamata Cemetery
Death Notice

RIPPEY, Alma Florence:
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 19 August 2020, at Matamata Country Lodge. Aged 82. Dearly loved wife of Bob for 62 years. Loved Mum, Grandma & Great-Grandma.
"Forever we will
remember you"
Heartfelt thanks to the staff of The Matamata Country Lodge. A service to celebrate the life of Alma will be held in Matamata RSA, Ngaio St, Matamata, Wednesday 26 August at 11.00am. Followed by the burial at Matamata Cemetery. All communications c/- the Rippey family to 6 Tamihana St, Matamata.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.