RIPPEY, Alma Florence:
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 19 August 2020, at Matamata Country Lodge. Aged 82. Dearly loved wife of Bob for 62 years. Loved Mum, Grandma & Great-Grandma.
"Forever we will
remember you"
Heartfelt thanks to the staff of The Matamata Country Lodge. A service to celebrate the life of Alma will be held in Matamata RSA, Ngaio St, Matamata, Wednesday 26 August at 11.00am. Followed by the burial at Matamata Cemetery. All communications c/- the Rippey family to 6 Tamihana St, Matamata.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 22, 2020