MORGAN,
Alma Lillian (nee Salmons):
Passed away Friday 4th September 2020, aged 98. Treasured mother and mother-in-law to Donald and Nancy and Yvonne and George Scott. Loved nana to Gregory, Gareth and Carwyn; Leeanne, Theresa, and the late Rodney. Great-nana to 17 and great-great-nana of 8. A private family farewell was held on Monday 7th September 2020. Our grateful thanks to all the staff at Elmswood for their devoted care to our mother over the past 4 years. Messages to the Morgan family, C/- PO Box 650, Tauranga 3144.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 16, 2020