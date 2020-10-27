BRYAN, Alma May:

Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital on 26th October 2020, in her 100th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Stan Bryan, late of Arohena. Cherished Mum of Betty, Lin, Julian (Oropi) Aileen Cloherty (Tutukaka), Phyllis and Wayne Bennett (Te Awamutu). Loved step-mum of the late Lorna, Jean, and Coral. loved Granma to all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Sadly missed.

Thanks for the wonderful care from all the staff at CHT, Te Awamutu. A celebration of Alma's life will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu, on Friday, 30th October, at 11.00am, followed by burial at the Te Awamutu Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Awamutu St John would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Bryan family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.

