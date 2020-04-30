BROADBENT,
Allison Joan (Peg):
Peacefully on 29 April 2020, in her 100th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Ray. Dearly loved mother & mother-in-law of Lynne & Stu, Raewyn & the late Tony, Beth & Doug, Sue & Greg. Treasured Nana of her 9 grandchildren and Great-Nana Peg of her 14 great-grandchildren and 3 step-great-grandchildren. A private family service for Peg will be held and a larger gathering to celebrate Peg's life will be confirmed at a later date. All communications to the Broadbent family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 30, 2020