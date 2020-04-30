Allison BROADBENT

  • "Loving Memories of a wonderful friend and neighbour, and..."
    - Wim & Robin van der Beek
  • "Such a gracious, wise lady who cannot be replaced. Precious..."
    - Eva
  • "Such a beautiful lady gone but will never be forgotten by..."
    - Michelle Jackson (Bain)
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
078461561
BROADBENT,
Allison Joan (Peg):
Peacefully on 29 April 2020, in her 100th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Ray. Dearly loved mother & mother-in-law of Lynne & Stu, Raewyn & the late Tony, Beth & Doug, Sue & Greg. Treasured Nana of her 9 grandchildren and Great-Nana Peg of her 14 great-grandchildren and 3 step-great-grandchildren. A private family service for Peg will be held and a larger gathering to celebrate Peg's life will be confirmed at a later date. All communications to the Broadbent family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.

Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 30, 2020
