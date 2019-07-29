HARRIS, Allen Leo:
On Saturday, July 27, 2019. Peacefully at Waikato Hospital with family at his side, 3 months short of his 90th. Loved husband of the late Nona. Special and dear friend of Evelyn Bryce. Much loved father and father-in-law of Kristine and Kyme Herbert, Mervyn and Maree. Loved Poppa of Rory and Rachel, Darcelle and Dan; and Leo. Loved great-Poppa of Ayla, Devyn and Ashtyn; Kurtis and Saphyra. A Service for Allen will be held at the Waikere Golf Club, 66 Waerenga Rd, Te Kauwhata, on Thursday, August 1, at 1.00pm. To be followed later by a Graveside Service and Burial at the Kaurihohore Cemetery, Apotu Rd, Kauri, Whangarei on Friday, August 2, at 3.00pm. All communications to C/- P O Box 147, Huntly 3740.
Published in Waikato Times on July 29, 2019