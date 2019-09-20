RICHARDS, Allan Wallace:
On 18 September 2019, passed away peacefully at Summerset at Monterey Park, aged 79 years. Much loved husband of the late Sally, loved dad of Karen and Scott, adored Poppa of Bailey (deceased) and loved Poppy of Alyssa and Kashine.
Words are few, thoughts are deep, memories are forever.
A service for Allan will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, on Tuesday, 24 September 2019, at 12.30pm. All communications to the Richards family, c/- the above Funeral Home.
Wm Morrison
Funeral Directors Ltd
09 8360029
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 20, 2019