McKENZIE, Allan Trevor:
On 4 July 2019, surrounded by his family, aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Mary. Much loved and cherished father and father-in-law of Leane and Leon, Tarnya and Glenn, Allan and Kylie, Kane and Christina. Loved poppa of his eleven grandchildren and loved great-poppa of three.
Finally reunited with his loving wife Mary, Rest in Peace Plantman.
A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the St Anthony's Catholic Church, Great South Road, Huntly, on Monday
8 July at 11.00am, to be followed by burial at the Kimihia Cemetery, Huntly.
The bell's rung,
cuppa tea ready.

Published in Waikato Times on July 6, 2019
