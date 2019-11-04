MARR, Allan Francis:
Peacefully on the 1st November 2019. Aged 73 years. Dearly loved soulmate of Judy. Best dad ever of Maree and Brett, Karen and Peter, Shaun and Elyse, and Patrick. Best best ever Dangrad to Danielle, Greg and Chrissie, Nadine and Lucas. Best best best great-grandfather to Beauden, Eva and Ella.
"Happy fishing Dad"
A Service for Allan will be held at the St Aidan's Presbyterian Church, Overdale Street, Putaruru on Wednesday, 6th November 2019, at 11.00am, followed by the interment at The Tirau Cemetery, Tirau. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ
PO Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 4, 2019