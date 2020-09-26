FAKE, Allan Hurry:
Bernadette, Colin & David would sincerely like to thank the many people who sent cards, flowers, baking, donations to St John and much love and support after the sudden passing of our dearly loved father. A big thanks to those many people from all over New Zealand who attended Dad's funeral which was a fitting tribute to Dad and the many people's lives he touched. Thanks to Father Vijay and Tom Lawn for their help and guidance and to everyone involved in Dad's final mass. Thanks to Taranaki Base Hospital staff involved in his care and Eagars for their kindness and support. To everyone else please accept this as our personal acknowledgement of thanks.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 26, 2020