Acknowledgement

FAKE, Allan Hurry:

Bernadette, Colin & David would sincerely like to thank the many people who sent cards, flowers, baking, donations to St John and much love and support after the sudden passing of our dearly loved father. A big thanks to those many people from all over New Zealand who attended Dad's funeral which was a fitting tribute to Dad and the many people's lives he touched. Thanks to Father Vijay and Tom Lawn for their help and guidance and to everyone involved in Dad's final mass. Thanks to Taranaki Base Hospital staff involved in his care and Eagars for their kindness and support. To everyone else please accept this as our personal acknowledgement of thanks.



Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 26, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for Waikato Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers