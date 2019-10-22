STAPLETON, Alison Sherriff
(nee Adcock):
20.1.1929 - 18.10.2019
Gently passed away surrounded by love. Cherished wife of Leo (deceased). Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Leonie & Ron, Kay, Anne, Denise, Helen & Kelvin, and John. Treasured Nana to her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at Eastcare whose love and care at the end outshone the moon. All communications to The Stapleton Family, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247. A service to celebrate Alison's life will be held at White Rose Chapel, 75 Cook Street, Hamilton East, Hamilton, on Friday 25th October 2019 at 11.00am.
