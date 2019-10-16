JUNGE, Alison Jean (Ali):
Allan, Mark, Debs and families wish to send their heartfelt thanks to all those who extended their love and support to us at the time of Ali's death. The wonderful gifts of baking, flowers, cards and personal visits were all sincerely appreciated. The knowledge that Ali was so cared for and loved by her friends and many other people in the Te Aroha community and beyond has been a great comfort to us. Also, sincere thanks to the Braemar Oncology Team (Hamilton) and Kenwyn Home staff (Te Aroha) who cared for Ali during her final days, we could not have asked for more. Thank you to all who attended Ali's "Celebration of Life", your attendance was very much appreciated. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement from the family.
"Goodbye is the hardest thing to say to someone who meant the world to you, especially when good-bye isn't
what you wanted."
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 16, 2019