GROUNDS, Alison Margaret:
On 23 January 2020, peacefully at home, surrounded by family; aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Cliff Grounds and the late Glen Pullar. Wonderful mother & mother-in-law of Stephen & Andy, Russell & Tanyarat, Janine & Sydney and Gillian. Loving daughter of Bessie & Roy Clements of Cambridge. Sister and sister-in-law of Ruth, David, John & Colleen. Stepmother of Stephen & Kim, Carol & Dave. Treasured Granny of Amber, Mark, Kate, Jessica, Meagan, Amy and Lloyd. Precious great-grandmother of Tyler, William, Jae and Ruby.
'At peace - Fly free'
A service for Alison will be held at Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton, on Wednesday, 29 January 2020 at 1.30pm. All communications to the Grounds family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Jan. 25, 2020