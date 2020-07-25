Alison FRANDI

Service Information
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland
0112
094375799
Service
Friday, Jul. 31, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Morris Funerals
entrance 17 Western Hills Drive
Whau Valley
View Map
Death Notice

FRANDI, Alison Mary:
Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday 22 July 2020, aged 68 years. Much loved partner or Roy Smith. Loved wife of the late Terry Frandi. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Robert and Tracey, Jason and Megan, Megan and Gareth. Cherished nana of Mitchell (deceased), Ashleigh, Daniel, Max, Thomas, Hannah, Emma, Jacob, Hayden and Logan. Great-grandmother to Kiara. A service for Alison will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei, at 1.30pm, on Friday 31 July 2020. All communications to the "Frandi Family" C/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.

Published in Waikato Times on July 25, 2020
