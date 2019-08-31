STORER,
Alice Lillie (Lil) (nee Bird):
On 29 August 2019, peacefully in her sleep at Radius Glaisdale. Aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Keith (Service Number 438558). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Faye; Lesley and John Clements. Loved Nana of Melanie, Wendy and David; Rahsaan and Zena. Great-grandmother of Ashlee and Kaitlin; Levi and Antoinette, Mikayla; Rae. Beloved friend of Mary.
'Always loving, always caring, always remembered'
A service for Lil will be held at Chartwell Cooperating Church (St Albans), 124 Comries Road, Hamilton, on Wednesday 4 September at 1.30pm, followed by burial in the Olive section of the Hamilton Park Lawn Cemetery, Newstead. Correspondence please to the Storer family, C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 31, 2019