KOERS,
Alice (Ali) (nee Sypestein):
Passed away at Raeburn Rest Home, on Monday, 30th December 2019. Aged 98 years. Loved wife of the late Paul. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Grietje & John Badham, Masja & the late Peter Karl, Pieter & Lyn, Tina & Jeff Olsen, Paul & Karen. Loved Nana to Kelvin, Keryn, Tony, Deirdre, Andrea, Brent, Aaron, Justine, Christopher, Jamal, Matthew, Mark, their partners, 29 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Forever in our Hearts
At Alice's request a private farewell has taken place. All communications to the Koers Family c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3800.
Published in Waikato Times on Jan. 6, 2020