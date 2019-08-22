KNIGHT,
Alice Nellie (nee Sales):
30.05.1929 - 19.08.2019
Passed away peacefully at Trevellyn Hospital. Aged 90.
A graceful lady at rest.
Much loved wife and sweetheart of Ron for 68 years. Cherished mother & mother-in-law of Douglas (dec), Carolyn, Bev & Todd, Lynette & Kelvin, Greg & Paula. Loved Grandma of Larissa, Lindsay & Dominique, Kate & Cameron; Darryl & Terry; Cassandra & Kyle; and Great-Grandma of Elise.
"Only A Rose I Give You"
A celebration of Alice's life will be held at 1.00pm, on Monday 26th August 2019, at the Waikato Cathedral Church of St Peter, Victoria Street, Hamilton. Burial to follow at Newstead Cemetery. All communications to The Knight Family c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in Waikato Times from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019