HUEY, Alice Mary:
Died peacefully and with dignity on 3 June 2020, in her 85th year, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of the late Tom; Mother of John and Jody, Allie and Stephen, Yvonne and Bodo, and Rachel and Kelvin; and Nana and Granny to her beloved 14 grandchildren.
Forever loved and
always in our hearts.
She will be at peace with Tom and her Lord Saviour.
Funeral to be held at St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Meura St, Matamata, on Monday 8 June at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Huey family, C/- Broadway Funeral Home, 10 Short St, Matamata 3400.
Published in Waikato Times on June 6, 2020