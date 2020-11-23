OSBORN, Alfred Henry:
Passed away on 21st November 2020, aged 75 years. Loved son of the late Jock & Peggy, much loved brother of Alma, Ann & Stan and brother-in-law of Arnold,Graham, the late Pana & all his nieces & nephews.
May you rest in peace.
A Service will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu on Thursday, 26th November at 11.00am followed by burial at the Te Awamutu Cemetery. All communications to the Osborn family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 23, 2020